Hi please help, I purchased a 95 1100 wave raider as a project for my 15 yr old, sounded good on trailer, but once in water wouldn't go over idle. I rebuilt carbs and new fuel filter and fuel pump seems good, good pulse to fuel pump, new plugs, new Boysen dual stage reeds, 3 piston skirts on reed side look good. Compression 120 on all. Checked timing at 15btdc, good, Suppose to be A RA1100T but not sure if it's a 95 engine or had been changed. Any help would be greatly appreciated? I give it 3/4 throttle in water or trailer and flames can be seen in throat of carbs and runs rough?

