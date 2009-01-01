|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
ISO stock silver 650sx intake manifold
Needs to be silver which came on the newer 650s. Hopefully someone has a couple laying around
-
Re: ISO stock silver 650sx intake manifold
You just bought a manifold lol
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: ISO stock silver 650sx intake manifold
Intake manifold not exhaust lol
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules