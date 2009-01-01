 ISO stock silver 650sx intake manifold
  Today, 02:20 AM #1
    Notorious397
    ISO stock silver 650sx intake manifold

    Needs to be silver which came on the newer 650s. Hopefully someone has a couple laying around
  Today, 02:26 AM #2
    Austin1goss
    Re: ISO stock silver 650sx intake manifold

    You just bought a manifold lol
  Today, 02:52 AM #3
    Notorious397
    Re: ISO stock silver 650sx intake manifold

    Intake manifold not exhaust lol
