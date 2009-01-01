 superchicken carb and jet recommendations
  Today, 10:01 PM
    sailinstud420
    superchicken carb and jet recommendations

    Need some help with my superchicken. I have a freshly rebuilt 750 big pin in it, all stock exhaust, ocean pro flame arrestor.

    I put a 46 sbn on it, but having a hard time keeping it running. Top end is great, but it hesitates like its lean from 1/4-1/2ish to full throttle when I gun it. It will hesitate for a split second then takes off like a banshee and runs great at WOT. If and when I get it running after turning it off, its very hard to restart. I assume flooded.

    Thoughts on needle, spring, jet, and high low speed turns? Sadly, I don't recall what I have in there currently.

    Next question is, is a 46mm overkill for stock big pin? Friend is running a single 38 on same big pin 750, but it seems pretty restricted.

    Any and all help appreciated.
  Today, 10:24 PM
    StuRat
    Re: superchicken carb and jet recommendations

    If you stab the throttle, what happens?
