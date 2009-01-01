 1998 Seadoo GTX ltd Carb Adjustments
  Today, 08:39 PM #1
    makaveli07
    makaveli07 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2019
    Location
    Canada
    Posts
    15

    1998 Seadoo GTX ltd Carb Adjustments

    Hey everyone,


    Hey everyone,


I fully rebuilt my 1998 GTX limited carbs with OEM OSD kit. Checked pop off, everything is perfect. Im trying to adjust the high and low speed screws on both carbs.I noticed the manual and https://www.seadoosource.com/carbreference.htmlhave different numbers, Which one should i be using ? For example the low speed in the manual is stated to be 2 turns but on seadoosource it says 1-1/4 ... kind of confused a bit
  Today, 10:16 PM #2
    1of500
    1of500 is offline
    PWCToday Guru 1of500's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2014
    Location
    Georgia
    Age
    41
    Posts
    318

    Re: 1998 Seadoo GTX ltd Carb Adjustments

    You do realize that the same people are on the other forums too.......

    Sent from my SM-N986U using Tapatalk
