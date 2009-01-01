|
1998 Seadoo GTX ltd Carb Adjustments
Hey everyone,
I fully rebuilt my 1998 GTX limited carbs with OEM OSD kit. Checked pop off, everything is perfect. Im trying to adjust the high and low speed screws on both carbs.I noticed the manual and https://www.seadoosource.com/carbreference.htmlhave different numbers, Which one should i be using ? For example the low speed in the manual is stated to be 2 turns but on seadoosource it says 1-1/4 ... kind of confused a bit
PWCToday Guru
Re: 1998 Seadoo GTX ltd Carb Adjustments
You do realize that the same people are on the other forums too.......
Sent from my SM-N986U using Tapatalk
