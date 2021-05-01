I'm rebuilding the top end of my '95 SL750 after I burnt a hole in a piston last fall, and also rebuilding carbs and replacing fuel and oil lines.

Many years ago my stock air intake cracked so I replaced it with what might be a '97 SLX PRO 785 air intake, which I'm guessing is less restrictive than the stock intake with the snorkel...

Screen Shot 2021-05-01 at 5.12.27 PM.png

(This may be one of the factors that contributed to my lean condition.)

I'm still running the stock jets and needles, so do I lower the pop-off pressure to run this intake, or do I need to change my jets or needle, and if not necessary what pop-off should I be aiming for?

I also have a 97 SL780 intake like this one. Should be going back to a more restrictive air intake to match my current stock jets and needles...

Screen Shot 2021-05-01 at 5.11.27 PM.png

I'm really just looking for long term reliability at this point and not maximum performance.