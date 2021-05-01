|
Trying to determine baseline pop-off pressure for '95 SL750 with upgraded intake
I'm rebuilding the top end of my '95 SL750 after I burnt a hole in a piston last fall, and also rebuilding carbs and replacing fuel and oil lines.
Many years ago my stock air intake cracked so I replaced it with what might be a '97 SLX PRO 785 air intake, which I'm guessing is less restrictive than the stock intake with the snorkel...
(This may be one of the factors that contributed to my lean condition.)
I'm still running the stock jets and needles, so do I lower the pop-off pressure to run this intake, or do I need to change my jets or needle, and if not necessary what pop-off should I be aiming for?
I also have a 97 SL780 intake like this one. Should be going back to a more restrictive air intake to match my current stock jets and needles...
I'm really just looking for long term reliability at this point and not maximum performance.
