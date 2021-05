Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawi 750. Skat trak impeller 10/18 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jan 2010 Location MI Posts 441 Kawi 750. Skat trak impeller 10/18 This was reconditioned by impros 3 seasons ago and only ran 2 or 3 times after that. From a fresh water ski. 175$ shipped Attached Images 20210501_142800.jpg (2.58 MB, 3 views)

20210501_142800.jpg (2.58 MB, 3 views) 20210501_142749.jpg (3.07 MB, 3 views)

20210501_142749.jpg (3.07 MB, 3 views) 20210501_142737.jpg (3.78 MB, 3 views) PM i have various bolts and screws of various sizes ( kawi )



also have a lot of battery cables with different lengths, PM me with interests Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) jetski2004 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules