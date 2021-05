Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Stiff impeller shaft after stator rebuild on 144mm? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2019 Location Florida Posts 76 Blog Entries 1 Stiff impeller shaft after stator rebuild on 144mm? How stiff should it be to turn the impeller shaft after new bearings and seals on 96 Yamaha 144 mm pump stator? It got stiffer after I torqued the impeller on. I can barely turn it with 2 fingers and a thumb without the wear ring on. Rear cone makes no difference in stiffness, on or off. Pump is completely disassembled on a bench with just the stator and impeller. Triple checked the washer behind the impeller for proper alignment. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

