 WTB. Yamaha Factory pipe type 4 manifold or Riva
  Today, 10:58 AM
    MTRHEAD
    MTRHEAD is offline
    I dream skis MTRHEAD's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2003
    Location
    MotorCity
    Posts
    749

    WTB. Yamaha Factory pipe type 4 manifold or Riva

    Wanted to buy Yamaha factory pipe type 4 exhaust manifold or Riva (same)
  Today, 01:38 PM
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,647

    Re: WTB. Yamaha Factory pipe type 4 manifold or Riva

    Sold what you were lookin for a couple months back , however , have one loose Coffman flat draft dry pipe manifold that I would sell , spare part
