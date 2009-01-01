Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB. Yamaha Factory pipe type 4 manifold or Riva #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2003 Location MotorCity Posts 749 WTB. Yamaha Factory pipe type 4 manifold or Riva Wanted to buy Yamaha factory pipe type 4 exhaust manifold or Riva (same) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,647 Re: WTB. Yamaha Factory pipe type 4 manifold or Riva Sold what you were lookin for a couple months back , however , have one loose Coffman flat draft dry pipe manifold that I would sell , spare part Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules