Fuel baffle plastic welding, is this good (pics)?

Hey everyone,

Fuel baffle was not working... turns out its the F1 fuse. I cut the baffle and soldered the 2 points together and its all working. But rewelding the plastic proved to be a bit of a challenge, i used nylon zipties since nylon is fuel resistant and melted them with a soldering iron then used a dremel to sand the baffle smooth. Is this good enough (pics attached)? Or do i need to cover the welds further with another material?. I will also be adding a 250ma 250v fast acting fuse at the top of the baffle just incase current ever finds its way to the baffle which is very unlikely.



Thanks!



https://ibb.co/F5XMb2Z

https://ibb.co/bL4dBdc

https://ibb.co/NSBHXSf

https://ibb.co/gj6sRwq

https://ibb.co/3p5R4pq

https://ibb.co/zXjn5RM

https://ibb.co/smpfhL7

