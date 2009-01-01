|
|
-
Fuel baffle plastic welding, is this good (pics)?
Hey everyone,
Fuel baffle was not working... turns out its the F1 fuse. I cut the baffle and soldered the 2 points together and its all working. But rewelding the plastic proved to be a bit of a challenge, i used nylon zipties since nylon is fuel resistant and melted them with a soldering iron then used a dremel to sand the baffle smooth. Is this good enough (pics attached)? Or do i need to cover the welds further with another material?. I will also be adding a 250ma 250v fast acting fuse at the top of the baffle just incase current ever finds its way to the baffle which is very unlikely.
Thanks!
https://ibb.co/F5XMb2Z
https://ibb.co/bL4dBdc
https://ibb.co/NSBHXSf
https://ibb.co/gj6sRwq
https://ibb.co/3p5R4pq
https://ibb.co/zXjn5RM
https://ibb.co/smpfhL7
https://ibb.co/D54srfj
Last edited by makaveli07; Today at 05:59 AM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules