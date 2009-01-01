 Fuel baffle plastic welding, is this good (pics)?
    Hey everyone,
    Fuel baffle was not working... turns out its the F1 fuse. I cut the baffle and soldered the 2 points together and its all working. But rewelding the plastic proved to be a bit of a challenge, i used nylon zipties since nylon is fuel resistant and melted them with a soldering iron then used a dremel to sand the baffle smooth. Is this good enough (pics attached)? Or do i need to cover the welds further with another material?. I will also be adding a 250ma 250v fast acting fuse at the top of the baffle just incase current ever finds its way to the baffle which is very unlikely.

    Thanks!

    https://ibb.co/F5XMb2Z
    https://ibb.co/bL4dBdc
    https://ibb.co/NSBHXSf
    https://ibb.co/gj6sRwq
    https://ibb.co/3p5R4pq
    https://ibb.co/zXjn5RM
    https://ibb.co/smpfhL7
    https://ibb.co/D54srfj
