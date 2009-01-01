Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 2015 (2011) Kawasaki SXR800cc two stroke $7,500 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2008 Location Danville, Ca Posts 436 2015 (2011) Kawasaki SXR800cc two stroke $7,500 IMG_9506.jpegIMG_9502.jpegIMG_9505.jpegIMG_9501.jpegIMG_9499.jpegIMG_9489.jpegIMG_9490.jpegIMG_9491.jpeg

800 cc motor

Novi Triple 48 mm Carbs

Kommander Intake Manifold

Advent Tempest T3 Ignition





Solas Dynafly Custom Pitch Impeller

Skat Trak intake grate

Bullet Ride Plate





Billet RRP Handlepole

Slasher pad for RRP

Billet Handle Bar Bilge switch

500 G.P.H. Bilge Pump

RRP steering stopper

RRP 50mm bars

Troy Lee grips





Hull has been trued

Race tune of Hull bottom

Front Sponsons glassed in

Rail Caps glassed in

Carbon Fiber Nose piece

Jet Trim Mats





Brian Boell at Ultimate Watercraft Performance assembled and built ski from bare hull to stock class ski spec. Including Handlepole assembly, Pump and Driveline assembly, Engine Assembly, and Electrical Assembly. Plumb fuel and waterlines. Perform Stock Class Ski Mods to Ignition, Carbs, Exhaust, Waterlines, and Pump.









Low hours, in excellent condition

Family and time forces sale

4 tanks of gas ran through ski since built





This hull is brand new, one of the last hulls that came from Kawasaki. Brand new as in, never had a motor, pump, steering, pole, etc., just a bare hull with no vin number. After the ski was built by Brian Boell at Ultimate Watercraft Performance, the ski was properly California registered with an associated vin number in 2015. Title states ski is 2015.



One cosmetic flaw. One of the sponson screw head can be seen on the right sponson as the glass popped off the screw head.



Have title with current registration

Buyer will be responsible for pickup or shipping

If being shipped, I will provide a study enclosed shipping crate and transportation to Oakland Shipping terminals for an addtional $500.00.





Price $7,500





If interested, call or text Todd at 415-420-1654

IMG_9503.jpeg (423.8 KB, 6 views) IMG_9507.jpeg (309.0 KB, 5 views) #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2008 Location Danville, Ca Posts 436 Re: 2015 (2011) Kawasaki SXR800cc two stroke $7,500 I am unable to edit my thread.

This ski DOES NOT have-

Novi Triple 48mm carbs (It has stock carbs modified to stock spec. Racing rules).

Kommander intake manifold. #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2008 Location Danville, Ca Posts 436 Re: 2015 (2011) Kawasaki SXR800cc two stroke $7,500 Tritan Trailer for sale

Custom Fabrication

LED tail lights located high for no submersion in water

LED lights on top of taillights facing forward, this helps with backing up. To be able to see end of trailer above truck bed without lowering tailgate.

Holds a Honda CRF50 (pit bike) with strapping points on the tongue, before the ball

Black powder coated unistrut with composite board rails

Two LED bullet lights above license plate

All hardware and safety chains are stainless steel (no rust)

10" high speed wheels, power coated red

Entire trailer is powder coated red

All parts on cranks are powder coated black

Fenders are strong enough to step on, no flex



$3,500



If Interested please text/call Todd

415-420-1654



Located in Danville, Ca

IMG_9494.jpeg

IMG_9495.jpeg

IMG_9493.jpeg

IMG_9492.jpeg

IMG_9489.jpeg #4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2008 Location Danville, Ca Posts 436 Re: 2015 (2011) Kawasaki SXR800cc two stroke $7,500 2000 Honda 300 4x4 Quad for sale

Purchase originally in New Orleans without a title

Tried to register in California and was informed by DMV that I cannot obtain a title in California



$2500



If interested please text/call Todd

415-420-1654



