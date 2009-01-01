Billet RRP Handlepole Slasher pad for RRP Billet Handle Bar Bilge switch 500 G.P.H. Bilge Pump RRP steering stopper RRP 50mm bars Troy Lee grips
Hull has been trued Race tune of Hull bottom Front Sponsons glassed in Rail Caps glassed in Carbon Fiber Nose piece Jet Trim Mats
Brian Boell at Ultimate Watercraft Performance assembled and built ski from bare hull to stock class ski spec. Including Handlepole assembly, Pump and Driveline assembly, Engine Assembly, and Electrical Assembly. Plumb fuel and waterlines. Perform Stock Class Ski Mods to Ignition, Carbs, Exhaust, Waterlines, and Pump.
Low hours, in excellent condition Family and time forces sale 4 tanks of gas ran through ski since built
This hull is brand new, one of the last hulls that came from Kawasaki. Brand new as in, never had a motor, pump, steering, pole, etc., just a bare hull with no vin number. After the ski was built by Brian Boell at Ultimate Watercraft Performance, the ski was properly California registered with an associated vin number in 2015. Title states ski is 2015.
One cosmetic flaw. One of the sponson screw head can be seen on the right sponson as the glass popped off the screw head.
Have title with current registration Buyer will be responsible for pickup or shipping If being shipped, I will provide a study enclosed shipping crate and transportation to Oakland Shipping terminals for an addtional $500.00.
Price $7,500
If interested, call or text Todd at 415-420-1654 Located in Danville, Ca
Tritan Trailer for sale
Custom Fabrication
LED tail lights located high for no submersion in water
LED lights on top of taillights facing forward, this helps with backing up. To be able to see end of trailer above truck bed without lowering tailgate.
Holds a Honda CRF50 (pit bike) with strapping points on the tongue, before the ball
Black powder coated unistrut with composite board rails
Two LED bullet lights above license plate
All hardware and safety chains are stainless steel (no rust)
10" high speed wheels, power coated red
Entire trailer is powder coated red
All parts on cranks are powder coated black
Fenders are strong enough to step on, no flex