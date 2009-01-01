 2015 (2011) Kawasaki SXR800cc two stroke $7,500
    Limitedski
    2015 (2011) Kawasaki SXR800cc two stroke $7,500

    IMG_9506.jpegIMG_9502.jpegIMG_9505.jpegIMG_9501.jpegIMG_9499.jpegIMG_9489.jpegIMG_9490.jpegIMG_9491.jpeg
    2015 (2011) Kawasaki SXR800cc two stroke


    800 cc motor
    Novi Triple 48 mm Carbs
    Kommander Intake Manifold
    Advent Tempest T3 Ignition


    Solas Dynafly Custom Pitch Impeller
    Skat Trak intake grate
    Bullet Ride Plate


    Billet RRP Handlepole
    Slasher pad for RRP
    Billet Handle Bar Bilge switch
    500 G.P.H. Bilge Pump
    RRP steering stopper
    RRP 50mm bars
    Troy Lee grips


    Hull has been trued
    Race tune of Hull bottom
    Front Sponsons glassed in
    Rail Caps glassed in
    Carbon Fiber Nose piece
    Jet Trim Mats


    Brian Boell at Ultimate Watercraft Performance assembled and built ski from bare hull to stock class ski spec. Including Handlepole assembly, Pump and Driveline assembly, Engine Assembly, and Electrical Assembly. Plumb fuel and waterlines. Perform Stock Class Ski Mods to Ignition, Carbs, Exhaust, Waterlines, and Pump.




    Low hours, in excellent condition
    Family and time forces sale
    4 tanks of gas ran through ski since built


    This hull is brand new, one of the last hulls that came from Kawasaki. Brand new as in, never had a motor, pump, steering, pole, etc., just a bare hull with no vin number. After the ski was built by Brian Boell at Ultimate Watercraft Performance, the ski was properly California registered with an associated vin number in 2015. Title states ski is 2015.

    One cosmetic flaw. One of the sponson screw head can be seen on the right sponson as the glass popped off the screw head.

    Have title with current registration
    Buyer will be responsible for pickup or shipping
    If being shipped, I will provide a study enclosed shipping crate and transportation to Oakland Shipping terminals for an addtional $500.00.


    Price $7,500


    If interested, call or text Todd at 415-420-1654
    Located in Danville, Ca
    Limitedski
    Re: 2015 (2011) Kawasaki SXR800cc two stroke $7,500

    I am unable to edit my thread.
    This ski DOES NOT have-
    Novi Triple 48mm carbs (It has stock carbs modified to stock spec. Racing rules).
    Kommander intake manifold.
    Limitedski
    Re: 2015 (2011) Kawasaki SXR800cc two stroke $7,500

    Tritan Trailer for sale
    Custom Fabrication
    LED tail lights located high for no submersion in water
    LED lights on top of taillights facing forward, this helps with backing up. To be able to see end of trailer above truck bed without lowering tailgate.
    Holds a Honda CRF50 (pit bike) with strapping points on the tongue, before the ball
    Black powder coated unistrut with composite board rails
    Two LED bullet lights above license plate
    All hardware and safety chains are stainless steel (no rust)
    10" high speed wheels, power coated red
    Entire trailer is powder coated red
    All parts on cranks are powder coated black
    Fenders are strong enough to step on, no flex

    $3,500

    If Interested please text/call Todd
    415-420-1654

    Located in Danville, Ca
    IMG_9494.jpeg
    IMG_9495.jpeg
    IMG_9493.jpeg
    IMG_9492.jpeg
    IMG_9489.jpeg
    Limitedski
    Re: 2015 (2011) Kawasaki SXR800cc two stroke $7,500

    2000 Honda 300 4x4 Quad for sale
    Purchase originally in New Orleans without a title
    Tried to register in California and was informed by DMV that I cannot obtain a title in California

    $2500

    If interested please text/call Todd
    415-420-1654

    IMG_9496.jpegIMG_9498.jpegIMG_9497.jpeg
