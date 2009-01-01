Hi All,
I'm a new 2020 Waverunner owner and I'm having trouble getting answers on if I can safely buff/polish the hull to repair some scuffs and minor scratches similar to how you'd work on car paint. The reason it seems so hard to get an answer is that the Yamahas aren't gelcoat like a typical boat, but are a SMC hull that seems to have a coat of paint (and maybe clear coat?).
I've actually talked to 2 dealers, who don't do hull repairs, and they don't really have answers on what is safe on that type of hull. I'm hoping that I can use some car polish and a rotary buffer on this thing, but I'm a little scared to test without hearing that others have done this without issues or making things worse.
Thanks!