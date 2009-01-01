 Buff & Polish Hull?
  Yesterday, 07:20 PM
    WaveBeast
    Buff & Polish Hull?

    Hi All,

    I'm a new 2020 Waverunner owner and I'm having trouble getting answers on if I can safely buff/polish the hull to repair some scuffs and minor scratches similar to how you'd work on car paint. The reason it seems so hard to get an answer is that the Yamahas aren't gelcoat like a typical boat, but are a SMC hull that seems to have a coat of paint (and maybe clear coat?).

    I've actually talked to 2 dealers, who don't do hull repairs, and they don't really have answers on what is safe on that type of hull. I'm hoping that I can use some car polish and a rotary buffer on this thing, but I'm a little scared to test without hearing that others have done this without issues or making things worse.

    Thanks!
  Yesterday, 07:27 PM
    StuRat
    Re: Buff & Polish Hull?

    Try manually and if you cant make any progress, go to a tool. Just watch what youre doing, its not rocket science, don't burn through the paint, take your time.
    1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS
  Yesterday, 11:55 PM
    Myself
    Re: Buff & Polish Hull?

    Yes, they are painted with automotive type paint. Yes, you can buff it. Yes, it's thin.......be careful.
