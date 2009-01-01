Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: '00 SXi Pro #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2004 Location Mesquite, NV Posts 1,262 '00 SXi Pro Selling my '00 SXi Pro. I'm the original owner and I know every detail of this ski. It's been my go-to rec ski as well as my race ski for twenty years. Price is $2500 firm. Located in Mesquite, NV. Will NOT ship - local pick up only - no trailer included. However, I do have a shop stand for it and it's included in the sale. Clear title in hand.



It's a bit cosmetically challenged - race numbers fading and tray side panels are toast. Tray mat is OK, no tears and still bonded to ski.



Hull mods - 3DR front sponsons and rear hull extensions. Worx intake grate and ride plate. Lead glassed in under motor ~ 8lbs. AC Racing handle pole and 2-degree bars with ODI grips. Bilge switch is lower part of Start/Stop block.



Hood was custom built by Goodtimes Racing for Fish's #4 backup ski for '93 tour. It's very lightweight and flows air into engine compartment thru two intakes at top-rear of hood.



Engine - stock big pin 750 with dual Mikuni 40i's, TauCeti flame arrestors. Carbs have been jetted for the Coffmans Dry pipe. Water injection module is included and working. I'm 90% sure I put timing advance on this motor. Cases have never been opened, new pistons/head installed after throttle plate screw was ingested (15 years ago). ADA head with changeable domes. Pump gas domes in there now. 100 ocatane 24cc domes included as well as an assortment of O-Rings for the domes as well as the dry pipe. After initial break-in, Castor 927 is the ONLY oil that has ever been thru this engine. Engine is, and has been, regularly fogged when stored.



Stock pump. I'm fairly certain impeller is a Skat 9/17 swirl, in excellent shape.



This ski is the most stable SXi Pro you will find. The 3DR kit and the added weight under the engine keeps this ski very flat and stable at speed. On radar, ski is 52 MPH (air temp below 110) at 1300 ft elevation. When the Lake Mead (Las Vegas) heat climbed above 110 the ski would radar at just over 50 MPH. With a little love you'll have a great ski!



??'s - shoot me a PM.



Last two pics - Regional #1 taken in Pahrump, NV at Maddog's Arena Cross. Last pic - my son and me on the line at '03 World Finals, Masters Superstock!



1.jpg 2.jpg 3.jpg 4.jpg 5.jpg 6.jpg



7.jpg 8.jpg 9.jpg 10.jpg 11.jpg 12.jpg



