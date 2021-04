Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 97 spx electrical issue #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2018 Location fort Myers florida Posts 104 97 spx electrical issue 97 spx has me perplexed....battery reads 12 volts ....install battery in ski and connect cables....now reads 6 volts !

but the ski starts .....

anyone ever come across this ? Last edited by jimmy devlin; Today at 07:31 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules