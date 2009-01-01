Resident Guru
Seadoo XP 787 aftermarket + OEM parts and 951 parts for sale.
New WSM pump repair/rebuild kit ( I believe is for 140mm pump but cannot confirm, up to buyer to research ) along with spring loaded cone and oil, part number: 20-30641 = $40 shipped ground in US.
2 - New SBT Seadoo 951 1.0mm oversize pistons with bearings and rings as it comes in box from SBT part numbers 47-108-2 = $115 shipped ground in US for both pistons.
New R&D pro flow power plenum flame arrestor assembly with mounting screws ( not sure of brand or model of jetski it will fit, sold as is, up to buyer for research of fitment ) = $80 shipped ground in US.
Twist 787 aftermarket rotary valve cover = $200 shipped ground in US.
GT engineering finger throttle assembly with throttle cable from I believe but can not confirm is a 96 XP ( throttle assembly mounting set screw turns freely ) = $75 shipped ground in US.
Seadoo OEM prop for 140mm pumps w/last 3 digits of part number ground away, part number 271000xxx = $50 shipped ground in US.
Seadoo NuJet 17/22 aftermarket prop for 140mm pumps part number SDI-7-17/22 = $100 shipped ground in US.
Located in Raleigh, NC 27615 if you are interested in local pickup.
PayPal or cash accepted.
Send PM if interested in any or all items.
