Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo XP 787 aftermarket + OEM parts and 951 parts for sale. #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2014 Location North Carolina Posts 847 Seadoo XP 787 aftermarket + OEM parts and 951 parts for sale.



New WSM pump repair/rebuild kit ( I believe is for 140mm pump but cannot confirm, up to buyer to research ) along with spring loaded cone and oil, part number:



2 - New SBT Seadoo 951 1.0mm oversize pistons with bearings and rings as it comes in box from SBT part numbers 47-108-2 = $115 shipped ground in US for both pistons.



New R&D pro flow power plenum flame arrestor assembly with mounting screws ( not sure of brand or model of jetski it will fit, sold as is, up to buyer for research of fitment ) = $80 shipped ground in US.



Twist 787 aftermarket rotary valve cover = $200 shipped ground in US.



GT engineering finger throttle assembly with throttle cable from I believe but can not confirm is a 96 XP ( throttle assembly mounting set screw turns freely ) = $75 shipped ground in US.



Seadoo OEM prop for 140mm pumps w/last 3 digits of part number ground away, part number 271000xxx = $50 shipped ground in US.



Seadoo NuJet 17/22 aftermarket prop for 140mm pumps part number SDI-7-17/22 = $100 shipped ground in US.



Located in Raleigh, NC 27615 if you are interested in local pickup.



PayPal or cash accepted.



C9707D07-0D67-4226-B490-F07C09E9287D.jpeg (1.59 MB, 0 views) FACDBB20-8B7C-447A-B5C6-D6DEF8C8DB4D.jpeg (534.1 KB, 0 views)

FACDBB20-8B7C-447A-B5C6-D6DEF8C8DB4D.jpeg (534.1 KB, 0 views) 97DEE490-8210-4C6F-B973-ACDB0E25670D.jpeg (485.9 KB, 0 views)

97DEE490-8210-4C6F-B973-ACDB0E25670D.jpeg (485.9 KB, 0 views) 4853D058-2B91-4280-AB0F-2A44DEBBC117.jpeg (1.58 MB, 0 views)

4853D058-2B91-4280-AB0F-2A44DEBBC117.jpeg (1.58 MB, 0 views) 48CC7BC9-7645-42F6-A065-97DC0DE53138.jpeg (440.8 KB, 0 views)

48CC7BC9-7645-42F6-A065-97DC0DE53138.jpeg (440.8 KB, 0 views) 6BC8EB76-1F9C-49B4-B89C-C336FC8214A5.jpeg (1.21 MB, 0 views)

6BC8EB76-1F9C-49B4-B89C-C336FC8214A5.jpeg (1.21 MB, 0 views) 2ABBF55D-8CA2-4D1F-BEF0-3092BD1DA28B.jpeg (1.73 MB, 0 views)

2ABBF55D-8CA2-4D1F-BEF0-3092BD1DA28B.jpeg (1.73 MB, 0 views) 4A8B7194-5483-4928-B0FA-C854A043EF22.jpeg (2.04 MB, 0 views)

4A8B7194-5483-4928-B0FA-C854A043EF22.jpeg (2.04 MB, 0 views) 5CA17F4C-108A-4975-AEFF-AE4EC1CE2889.jpeg (1.97 MB, 0 views)

5CA17F4C-108A-4975-AEFF-AE4EC1CE2889.jpeg (1.97 MB, 0 views) 6EC06812-666A-49A0-A39E-9E2DE2C2AE22.jpeg (553.8 KB, 0 views)

6EC06812-666A-49A0-A39E-9E2DE2C2AE22.jpeg (553.8 KB, 0 views) 93FDCAAD-5939-4CC0-B8FB-8110C9BB8798.jpeg (430.5 KB, 0 views)

93FDCAAD-5939-4CC0-B8FB-8110C9BB8798.jpeg (430.5 KB, 0 views) BD382D8A-355F-42CC-8910-D423FFB14468.jpeg (572.7 KB, 0 views)

BD382D8A-355F-42CC-8910-D423FFB14468.jpeg (572.7 KB, 0 views) 72BA4C07-C837-47F2-B433-36B312C156F2.jpeg (1.19 MB, 0 views)

72BA4C07-C837-47F2-B433-36B312C156F2.jpeg (1.19 MB, 0 views) 7598269A-FDCC-485E-A7F3-90808B0D135B.jpeg (1.62 MB, 0 views)

7598269A-FDCC-485E-A7F3-90808B0D135B.jpeg (1.62 MB, 0 views) A63E211D-5AB5-471F-9365-D1DC5B341B85.jpeg (1.49 MB, 0 views)

A63E211D-5AB5-471F-9365-D1DC5B341B85.jpeg (1.49 MB, 0 views) 49499A1B-F899-48BC-8E90-CA006452AE56.jpeg (1.21 MB, 0 views)

49499A1B-F899-48BC-8E90-CA006452AE56.jpeg (1.21 MB, 0 views) 4D5054CC-CC24-4933-8B75-ED821AFFE01E.jpeg (1.14 MB, 0 views)

4D5054CC-CC24-4933-8B75-ED821AFFE01E.jpeg (1.14 MB, 0 views) C41926B9-2041-434E-AD5B-02B08D1CAD3D.jpeg (1.25 MB, 0 views)

C41926B9-2041-434E-AD5B-02B08D1CAD3D.jpeg (1.25 MB, 0 views) BA39739C-4356-41AD-9B4A-04B0CE267C9D.jpeg (1.64 MB, 0 views)

BA39739C-4356-41AD-9B4A-04B0CE267C9D.jpeg (1.64 MB, 0 views) ABE968A6-03F3-4AEA-B9D5-15284ED1A1DC.jpeg (1.13 MB, 0 views)

