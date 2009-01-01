|
Cdi 650 sx in 550 sx?
HI, my name is Gabriel.
I am a brazilian resident, and i have a 550 sx from 1995 and in my country it is impossible to find spare parts. I was able to buy a 650 sx CDI here, is it possible to adapt it? I have not been able to import products from the USA, since the products always "disappear" at my country's customs. I thank everyone at the forum, I hope one day to visit the USA, which I have a lot of admiration for.PS: sorry for my english, i don't have much fluency.
