  Today, 06:16 PM
    iski750
    750 electrical issue

    Ok so this morning I went to start up my 750 sxi and I was getting no noise at all when I depressed the starting button. I did notice that the battery was dropping voltage when I did tho so I went ahead and replaced the starter relay. I try it again and still nothing. So then I switched the + wire from the starter to the relay terminal with the other wire going from the terminal to the battery and the ski turns over. So Im guessing that I had it hooked up correctly to the terminals before. I go ahead and change it back and then I did the screwdriver trick across the two terminals and the ski begins to turn over and continues even after I remove the screwdriver so I had to quickly disconnect the battery to stop it. Has anyone else ever had this problem because I thought that it would stop turning over. Is the new relay also bad or maybe could it be a bad ground wire connected to the relay.


  Today, 06:22 PM
    StuRat
    Re: 750 electrical issue

    check fuse first
    1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS
