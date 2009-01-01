Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: ISO Kawasaki 750zxi Shaft #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 433 ISO Kawasaki 750zxi Shaft looking for a 750 zxi shart, was riding last night and sucked up a rock and ended up stripping the threads at the PTO coupler...



located in harrisburg pa #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2010 Location omaha ne Posts 372 Re: ISO Kawasaki 750zxi Shaft If you could measure it I can see what I have paypal = shagy959@aol.com text 4027407749

