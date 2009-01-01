 ISO Kawasaki 750zxi Shaft
  1. Today, 02:46 PM #1
    mgoheen
    ISO Kawasaki 750zxi Shaft

    looking for a 750 zxi shart, was riding last night and sucked up a rock and ended up stripping the threads at the PTO coupler...

    located in harrisburg pa
  2. Today, 04:40 PM #2
    shagy959
    Re: ISO Kawasaki 750zxi Shaft

    If you could measure it I can see what I have
    paypal = shagy959@aol.com text 4027407749
