Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki bb795cc top end kit #1 Top Dog Join Date Mar 2009 Location charleston,sc Age 38 Posts 1,340 Kawasaki bb795cc top end kit ada v2 girdle head kit domes 180psi

wisco small pin pistons, rings, wrist pin and bearings

cylinders can be pushed to 85.5

west coast exhaust manifold bored to 50mm and port matched to cylinders

I will include all hardware and gaskets

All work was completed by Art jetworks performance



2000.00 shipped obo buyer can pay paypal fee

EEE0B478-A134-4720-8E63-7A3094392118.jpeg9B2C7E8B-6418-49A1-BA3F-DF37D2093AFE.jpeg2F279029-A665-402A-B542-894F3285CB08.jpeg8E62F2F3-7D9E-4A53-987D-B69CC1828DD1.jpegB444C5F6-23DB-4B9F-8BAC-B54A5D6B2AA5.jpeg1CD2FEFD-3FD3-479B-A59F-EC682F54320F.jpegA41F437E-1A70-4633-A350-7BB9C22ACB1E.jpeg0AC87457-EAFF-4A06-969F-F12FBE9E674F.jpeg it is what it is . it's all good #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,704 Re: Kawasaki bb795cc top end kit Ooooooh Very Nice! so what are they now? 82.5mm? Last edited by aggrovated; Today at 01:54 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) aggrovated Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules