ada v2 girdle head kit domes 180psi
wisco small pin pistons, rings, wrist pin and bearings
cylinders can be pushed to 85.5
west coast exhaust manifold bored to 50mm and port matched to cylinders
I will include all hardware and gaskets
All work was completed by Art jetworks performance
2000.00 shipped obo buyer can pay paypal fee
