 Kawasaki bb795cc top end kit
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 12:55 PM #1
    octane114
    octane114 is online now
    Top Dog octane114's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    charleston,sc
    Age
    38
    Posts
    1,340

    Kawasaki bb795cc top end kit

    ada v2 girdle head kit domes 180psi
    wisco small pin pistons, rings, wrist pin and bearings
    cylinders can be pushed to 85.5
    west coast exhaust manifold bored to 50mm and port matched to cylinders
    I will include all hardware and gaskets
    All work was completed by Art jetworks performance

    2000.00 shipped obo buyer can pay paypal fee
    EEE0B478-A134-4720-8E63-7A3094392118.jpeg9B2C7E8B-6418-49A1-BA3F-DF37D2093AFE.jpeg2F279029-A665-402A-B542-894F3285CB08.jpeg8E62F2F3-7D9E-4A53-987D-B69CC1828DD1.jpegB444C5F6-23DB-4B9F-8BAC-B54A5D6B2AA5.jpeg1CD2FEFD-3FD3-479B-A59F-EC682F54320F.jpegA41F437E-1A70-4633-A350-7BB9C22ACB1E.jpeg0AC87457-EAFF-4A06-969F-F12FBE9E674F.jpeg
    it is what it is . it's all good
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:52 PM #2
    aggrovated
    aggrovated is online now
    Top Dog aggrovated's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Frozen Tundra, MN
    Posts
    1,704

    Re: Kawasaki bb795cc top end kit

    Ooooooh Very Nice! so what are they now? 82.5mm?
    Last edited by aggrovated; Today at 01:54 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. aggrovated

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 