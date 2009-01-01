Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: BlackTip Turf Traction Mats for Yamaha GP1300R/GP1200R/GP800R #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2014 Location North Carolina Posts 838 BlackTip Turf Traction Mats for Yamaha GP1300R/GP1200R/GP800R BlackTip Turf Traction Mats for Yamaha GP1300R/GP1200R ( 00-02 )GP800R ( 01-05 )



Purple and white in color as per pictures.



Part Number: 130BT417



Item is new and in original unopened bag.



$50 shipped ground in US.



Located in Raleigh, NC 27615 if you are interested in local pickup.



PayPal or cash accepted.



Send PM if interested in this item.

Attached Images

