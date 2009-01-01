|
|
-
Resident Guru
BlackTip Turf Traction Mats for Yamaha GP1300R/GP1200R/GP800R
BlackTip Turf Traction Mats for Yamaha GP1300R/GP1200R ( 00-02 )GP800R ( 01-05 )
Purple and white in color as per pictures.
Part Number: 130BT417
Item is new and in original unopened bag.
$50 shipped ground in US.
Located in Raleigh, NC 27615 if you are interested in local pickup.
PayPal or cash accepted.
Send PM if interested in this item.
Last edited by 1983; Today at 11:18 AM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules