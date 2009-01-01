 RIVA Yamaha 66V/66E power filter flame arrestors and pre filters.
    RIVA Yamaha 66V/66E power filter flame arrestors and pre filters. Round Style fits all Yamaha 800/1200 Powervalve motors.

    2 of part number: RY1317
    2 of part number: RY1317PF-BL ( blue )

    Must be mounted with RIVA carburetor adapters which I do not have and are not included in this sale.

    These 4 items I am selling retail for $125.80 plus shipping.

    Price for these: $80 shipped ground in US for everything in my pictures.

    Located in Raleigh, NC 27615 if you are interested in local pickup.

    Friends and Family PayPal payments or cash accepted.

    Send PM if interested in items.
