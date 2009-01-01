Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: RIVA Yamaha 66V/66E power filter flame arrestors and pre filters. #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2014 Location North Carolina Posts 837 RIVA Yamaha 66V/66E power filter flame arrestors and pre filters. RIVA Yamaha 66V/66E power filter flame arrestors and pre filters. Round Style fits all Yamaha 800/1200 Powervalve motors.



2 of part number: RY1317

2 of part number: RY1317PF-BL ( blue )



Must be mounted with RIVA carburetor adapters which I do not have and are not included in this sale.



These 4 items I am selling retail for $125.80 plus shipping.



Price for these: $80 shipped ground in US for everything in my pictures.



Located in Raleigh, NC 27615 if you are interested in local pickup.



Friends and Family PayPal payments or cash accepted.



Send PM if interested in items. Attached Images D0A146B8-D8E9-4B05-9069-3EA77FB3CF96.jpeg (607.6 KB, 0 views)

D0A146B8-D8E9-4B05-9069-3EA77FB3CF96.jpeg (607.6 KB, 0 views) 5DC57691-C5DD-47D0-800B-50CE5B37241F.jpeg (593.1 KB, 0 views)

5DC57691-C5DD-47D0-800B-50CE5B37241F.jpeg (593.1 KB, 0 views) 0A427580-BE64-415F-90E1-C4362F63452D.jpeg (541.6 KB, 0 views)

0A427580-BE64-415F-90E1-C4362F63452D.jpeg (541.6 KB, 0 views) 5A18BC92-8D8A-4C3A-8EF7-3E9827A81CBC.jpeg (489.2 KB, 0 views) Last edited by 1983; Today at 10:10 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules