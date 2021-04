Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SSXi 750 Part Out #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 48 Posts 10,933 SSXi 750 Part Out 1993 Kawasaki SSXi dual carb 750 part out.

Motor has a low compression in one cylinder.

Aftermarket - UMI ride plate, UMI deep scoop grate and Skat SS impeller Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 2 guests) 89jetmate, thloug Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules