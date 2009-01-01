Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1990 650sx running problems. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Denver Posts 21 1990 650sx running problems. Hey guys! New to the 650s but know my way around the 550s.



But a buddy bought a 90 650 with a few goodies that wouldnt run. The PO said it ran great until one day it just quit running right.



It starts and idles great. Not hard starting or anything. If you try and blip the throttle it just wants to bog and die. If I hold the throttle barely open it will rev then go back to idle and rev repeatedly. Sounds kinda like its sucking air from somewhere.



We pulled the carb cleaned it and put in a new gasket kit, re ran new fuel lines and bypassed the fuel shutoff, pulled the flywheel and checked the woodruff key, installed the crankcase block off plate, checked the fuel check valve (it allows air one way but not the other). No matter what carb settings it at it will do the same exact thing.



Has okay compression around 130 both cylinders and it looks like it has a WC intake manifold and a red painted Keihin CDK II. With no stock fuel pump. I measured the intake opening on the carb and its at 50mm. Not sure what carb it is, 42?



any help is greatly appreciated. I took a video of what it is doing and I can post it. Thank you!!! #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Denver Posts 21 Re: 1990 650sx running problems. Attachment 566476 Attached Files trim.E655FFED-5EE2-412C-9D02-E93348A92CA7.MOV (6.01 MB, 3 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules