Hey guys! New to the 650s but know my way around the 550s.
But a buddy bought a 90 650 with a few goodies that wouldnt run. The PO said it ran great until one day it just quit running right.
It starts and idles great. Not hard starting or anything. If you try and blip the throttle it just wants to bog and die. If I hold the throttle barely open it will rev then go back to idle and rev repeatedly. Sounds kinda like its sucking air from somewhere.
We pulled the carb cleaned it and put in a new gasket kit, re ran new fuel lines and bypassed the fuel shutoff, pulled the flywheel and checked the woodruff key, installed the crankcase block off plate, checked the fuel check valve (it allows air one way but not the other). No matter what carb settings it at it will do the same exact thing.
Has okay compression around 130 both cylinders and it looks like it has a WC intake manifold and a red painted Keihin CDK II. With no stock fuel pump. I measured the intake opening on the carb and its at 50mm. Not sure what carb it is, 42?
any help is greatly appreciated. I took a video of what it is doing and I can post it. Thank you!!!