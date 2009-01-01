 750 intake manifold/waterbox
  Today, 05:11 PM
    Rushford_Ripper
    750 intake manifold/waterbox

    Single 750 intake manifold opened up to 42mm - $65 shipped

    750sx/sxi stock aluminum waterbox (modified) - $120 shipped
  Today, 05:19 PM
    crazycalito330
    Re: 750 intake manifold/waterbox

    Im interested in the waterbox how has it been modified just the baffles internally? Thanks
  Today, 06:07 PM
    Rushford_Ripper
    Re: 750 intake manifold/waterbox

    I didn’t do the mod, looks like the inlet baffle was punched through.

