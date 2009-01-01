Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 750 intake manifold/waterbox #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 34 Posts 5,320 750 intake manifold/waterbox Single 750 intake manifold opened up to 42mm - $65 shipped



750sx/sxi stock aluminum waterbox (modified) - $120 shipped

203A0920-37B8-42E6-B213-39B4C5DE50B7.jpeg (3.29 MB, 2 views) CFEC08ED-8E98-4C3B-9FDE-92A848AA8B13.jpeg (2.48 MB, 0 views)

CFEC08ED-8E98-4C3B-9FDE-92A848AA8B13.jpeg (2.48 MB, 0 views) 542F31DB-A8A8-4A5D-B2D9-2AFDE4438AEC.jpeg (3.79 MB, 1 views)

Im interested in the waterbox how has it been modified just the baffles internally?

I didn't do the mod, looks like the inlet baffle was punched through.

