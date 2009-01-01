|
750 intake manifold/waterbox
Single 750 intake manifold opened up to 42mm - $65 shipped
750sx/sxi stock aluminum waterbox (modified) - $120 shipped
Im interested in the waterbox how has it been modified just the baffles internally? Thanks
I didn’t do the mod, looks like the inlet baffle was punched through.
