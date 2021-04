Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Adding Primer; yet close off pins not fitting... #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2018 Location Texas Posts 165 Adding Primer; yet close off pins not fitting... Adding primer to Kawasaki 750ss xi; yet close-off pins not fitting the carbs where the choke was removed. I can push them in, but they are loose. On the 750sx... they were snug and had to be tapped in. Should I just added some loctite and let the set? Any other ideas? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

