Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: XL1200 Limited Carb issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2015 Location Portland, Oregon Age 70 Posts 17 Blog Entries 1 XL1200 Limited Carb issue Hi everyone hope all is well. I rebuilt my 2000 Yamaha XL1200 limited Carburetors (This was the first time trying to do this). I used the 95 gram pop-off springs and couldn't pump up enough pressure to pop 'em. My pump just couldn't pump high enough so I installed them anyway. Now the ski idles fine but it seems as if the throttle doesn't work. Can't seem to get it above idle. Did I use the wrong springs or did I totally screw up my attempt at the rebuild. If I have to i'll take it to the shop I will but I really do want to learn to work on it myself. To me that is part of the fun of skiing. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Than You All Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules