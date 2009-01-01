Hi everyone hope all is well. I rebuilt my 2000 Yamaha XL1200 limited Carburetors (This was the first time trying to do this). I used the 95 gram pop-off springs and couldn't pump up enough pressure to pop 'em. My pump just couldn't pump high enough so I installed them anyway. Now the ski idles fine but it seems as if the throttle doesn't work. Can't seem to get it above idle. Did I use the wrong springs or did I totally screw up my attempt at the rebuild. If I have to i'll take it to the shop I will but I really do want to learn to work on it myself. To me that is part of the fun of skiing. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Than You All