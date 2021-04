Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Looking for a Kawasaki 750SS/XI handlebar cover. #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2010 Location T-town, AZ Posts 13,772 Looking for a Kawasaki 750SS/XI handlebar cover. Looking for a Kawasaki 750SS/XI handlebar cover in decent shape. Let me know what you have.



PFA You are not acting like the person Mr. Rogers knew you could be... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 48 Posts 10,932 Re: Looking for a Kawasaki 750SS/XI handlebar cover. Your PM box is full. have an SSXi that is going to be parted. I believe the steering cover is in good shape aside from color fade.

More than happy to text or email a few pics, PM me where to send them.

Jason #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,474 Re: Looking for a Kawasaki 750SS/XI handlebar cover. I think I've got a blue/purple one somewhere. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



