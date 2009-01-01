|
|
-
WTB Factory Pipe type 4 dry pipe for a superjet
Looking for a factory type 4 dry pipe that fits a superjet. Let me know what you have and pricing.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: WTB Factory Pipe type 4 dry pipe for a superjet
Got one of those , need some pics , it’s complete , with all mounts
your gonna need an adjustable cdi too , or you will over rev a lot until you loose a crank
Last edited by Bionic racing; Today at 09:50 AM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules