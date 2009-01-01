Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB Factory Pipe type 4 dry pipe for a superjet #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2007 Location Rochester, Ny Age 35 Posts 90 WTB Factory Pipe type 4 dry pipe for a superjet Looking for a factory type 4 dry pipe that fits a superjet. Let me know what you have and pricing.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,639 Re: WTB Factory Pipe type 4 dry pipe for a superjet Got one of those , need some pics , it’s complete , with all mounts

your gonna need an adjustable cdi too , or you will over rev a lot until you loose a crank

