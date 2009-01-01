 WTB Factory Pipe type 4 dry pipe for a superjet
pxctoday

  Today, 08:12 AM
    talon4g63
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    Rochester, Ny
    Age
    35
    Posts
    90

    WTB Factory Pipe type 4 dry pipe for a superjet

    Looking for a factory type 4 dry pipe that fits a superjet. Let me know what you have and pricing.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 09:48 AM
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,639

    Re: WTB Factory Pipe type 4 dry pipe for a superjet

    Got one of those , need some pics , it’s complete , with all mounts
    your gonna need an adjustable cdi too , or you will over rev a lot until you loose a crank
