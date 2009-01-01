 $3500 for two modded 1100 zxi's good deal?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 03:49 PM #1
    figit090
    figit090 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    Cali
    Age
    33
    Posts
    5

    $3500 for two modded 1100 zxi's good deal?

    I found two 1100 zxi's with trailer, one 96 and one 97, for $3500.. The 96 looks like it has the recall hull bump added. "Everything works." Is $3500 a good price for these nowadays and a decent reliable ski?

    They are rebuilt, <80hrs with new pistons, rings and reed valves 2yrs ago. Sounds like they've owned them a long time, last listed in 2019 I guess they didn't sell (I remember them but didn't have the money)
    Seller claims 140 hp up from the stock 120. Are the 1100's pretty good with being modified or am I inviting a rats next of lesser reliability? Can you eliminate the porpoising issue these have?

    Mod list:
    Shaved and squish-banded cylinder heads
    Aftermarket reed valves
    Ported cylinders and cases
    Solas polished stainless steel impellers
    Aftermarket jet pump scoop grates to eliminate cavitation
    Extended ride plates to reduce Porpoising
    The red one has larger carburetors from a Yamaha 1300cc ski and aluminum skegs on the rear for sharper steering.

    These would be my first owned skis. I've ridden a 900 zxi and loved it (rode hard and got dizzy enough to barf, lol) but I've wanted my own for a couple years now.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by figit090; Today at 03:59 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. figit090

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 