I found two 1100 zxi's with trailer, one 96 and one 97, for $3500.. The 96 looks like it has the recall hull bump added. "Everything works." Is $3500 a good price for these nowadays and a decent reliable ski?
They are rebuilt, <80hrs with new pistons, rings and reed valves 2yrs ago. Sounds like they've owned them a long time, last listed in 2019 I guess they didn't sell (I remember them but didn't have the money)
Seller claims 140 hp up from the stock 120. Are the 1100's pretty good with being modified or am I inviting a rats next of lesser reliability? Can you eliminate the porpoising issue these have?
Mod list:
Shaved and squish-banded cylinder heads
Aftermarket reed valves
Ported cylinders and cases
Solas polished stainless steel impellers
Aftermarket jet pump scoop grates to eliminate cavitation
Extended ride plates to reduce Porpoising
The red one has larger carburetors from a Yamaha 1300cc ski and aluminum skegs on the rear for sharper steering.
These would be my first owned skis. I've ridden a 900 zxi and loved it (rode hard and got dizzy enough to barf, lol) but I've wanted my own for a couple years now.