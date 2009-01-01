Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1995 HX engine vibration normal? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2021 Location FL Age 40 Posts 3 1995 HX engine vibration normal? Hello, I am new to the forum but have been directed to this forum often when I Google search issues so here I am directly OK, I recently acquired a 1995 HX with a double trailer I bought and it was pretty rough on the exterior, however it appeared that some recent work had been done on the engine, or at least some love had been shown on the engine.



Anyway, I've been slowly messing with it and decided to see how it ran finally and while it runs and seems to have decent throttle response (on hose out of water), the engine seems to shake quite a bit. I am wondering if this is normal or is something more going on or need to be addressed before worrying too much more about that. I have little to no history on this thing as it essentially came with the trailer. The motor mounts seem ok but the fuel could be older, though it smells ok(ish) plugs had a bit of oil on them so maybe it has Premix in fuel and injection pump setup over oiling...possibly causing a slightly shakier engine? It dies smoke a fair amount and did a lot on initial startup, but it had been sitting.



In any case, I have not put this in the water yet as I'm a bit leary until I have at least a reasonable confidence it won't immediately give me grief. It does fire right up, idles well and takes throttle/responds pretty well out of water on hose, thoigh it smokes a bit, so its promising. Just curious about the vibration to make sure there's no bigger internal issue before trying to run some decent new fuel through it.



Side note, fuel lines have been replaced with new fuel hose. Engine area looks somewhat maintained or recent work performed aside from being messy...oil and grime in hull from years of obviously little cleaning it out.



Sorry for the novel but wanted to possibly water test this thing and run fuel through it but don't want to kill it if it had a chance to be a solid ski by overlooking something. Thanks in advance everyone. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 5,823 Re: 1995 HX engine vibration normal? Can you post a video of the engine running? What would Chuck Norris do? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2021 Location FL Age 40 Posts 3 Re: 1995 HX engine vibration normal? I will try and grab a quick video tomorrow sometime and see if I can upload it here. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) 89jetmate Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules