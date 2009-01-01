|
|
-
WTB: Seadoo HX purple hood & rubber fuel tower (FL)
Hello all, looking for a decent replacement purple fuel tower and plastic hood if anyone has any of those left if reasonable condition. Also, if possible, the black rubber trim rings for for gauge block off plugs. I'm in south east side of FL (Treasure Coast area). Thanks.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules