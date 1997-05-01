 1997.5 GSX TPS cable
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 11:21 AM #1
    Hydro-Mike
    Hydro-Mike is offline
    Top Dog Hydro-Mike's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Northern Michigan
    Age
    54
    Posts
    1,324

    1997.5 GSX TPS cable

    Last thing I need to fire up this restoration project is where does the TPS cable attach. This is a one year only cable that came on the 1997.5 only. I cant find a manual online for this model and checked the 1998 manual and there is no reference to it. It has to go to the carb or some kind of set up on the oil pump.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:07 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,471

    Re: 1997.5 GSX TPS cable

    The TPS on those is inline on the throttle cable. Then on the early ones the throttle cable split.......one end to carbs, other to oil pump. TPS is a 3 wire flat connector.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:19 PM #3
    Hydro-Mike
    Hydro-Mike is offline
    Top Dog Hydro-Mike's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Northern Michigan
    Age
    54
    Posts
    1,324

    Re: 1997.5 GSX TPS cable

    Gotcha, thanks. I overlooked that possibilty (that it shortened with throttle). Dah, all good now. Thanks again.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 