1997.5 GSX TPS cable Last thing I need to fire up this restoration project is where does the TPS cable attach. This is a one year only cable that came on the 1997.5 only. I cant find a manual online for this model and checked the 1998 manual and there is no reference to it. It has to go to the carb or some kind of set up on the oil pump.

The TPS on those is inline on the throttle cable. Then on the early ones the throttle cable split.......one end to carbs, other to oil pump. TPS is a 3 wire flat connector.



Gotcha, thanks. I overlooked that possibilty (that it shortened with throttle). Dah, all good now. Thanks again.

