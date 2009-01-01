 Need a 717 720 Seadoo exhaust
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 09:47 AM #1
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,469

    Need a 717 720 Seadoo exhaust

    Need to buy a pipe and manifold, from a late silver engine. Shipped to 72635
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:30 AM #2
    Minnetonka4me
    Minnetonka4me is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Minnetonka4me's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2002
    Location
    Minnetonka 'I'm on Big Island I3itch!!!'
    Age
    42
    Posts
    11,155
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Need a 717 720 Seadoo exhaust

    I prob have one... If I don't I bet Jess does. Www.westsidepowersports.com

    Sent from my Pixel 3 XL using Tapatalk
    Nick @ www.WestsidePowersports.com -your Seadoo specialists!!
    Current machines being parted out -=click below for pictures=- PM for availability & pricing
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 