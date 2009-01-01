Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Looking for some info on DI engines!!!! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2014 Location Maine Age 25 Posts 113 Looking for some info on DI engines!!!! Hey everyone, looking for someone with some experience with DI engines to chime in,



I have an 03 Ultra 130 that hung the middle injector wide open, it wiped the cylinder clean and blew, everything else seems fine.



I also have an 01 STX 1100 DI with a perfectly good running engine. Can I directly swap the STX engine into the Ultra? The injectors have the same SN PN and CN numbers, would they need to be programmed to the ultra emm or would it run just fine since they have the same part numbers between all injectors?



thanks for the help, hopefully someone has some info, no dealers around me work on old skis anymore, especially DIs it would be very hard to track down someone with Kawasaki Diag program, #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,469 Re: Looking for some info on DI engines!!!! Get in touch with Lakeside Tech. He is the Di wizard. Injectors and EMM are a matched set on those but if you need them matched to an EMM Lakeside can do that for you. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



