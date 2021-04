Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New VX Cruiser Deluxe Check engine light #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2011 Location North Central Tennesse Age 49 Posts 58 New VX Cruiser Deluxe Check engine light What's up with the check engine light coming on a 2020 VX Cruiser Deluxe just after 10 hours. Is that something normal that happens for you to go see the dealer for service or what. The engine sounds just fine ,it's not using any oil or anything? If so is there a way I can delete it from the muti gauge myself? Last edited by dishearted; Today at 07:38 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

