Purchased from original owner. In storage since at least 2000. Set of 8, four red four yellow, 2 of each color are unopened. The opened ones were "used definitely once, probably not twice". Everything looks like it's in fantastic shape. Bag is a little dirty from being moved around. Buoys are held with bungee and sandbags, each one has it's own little bag.
$500 and shipping in the 48.
176927621_334162358040838_4600451181411984271_n.jpg
177534209_494598628238319_3322433281909495226_n.jpg
177210839_292953588938900_2841022960788164773_n.jpg