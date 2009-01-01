Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Excitor 270, who else has worked on one #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,467 Excitor 270, who else has worked on one Has anybody else had the pleasure of working on a 270 excitor with twin 65u engines in it? I swear.....I could literally take a huge dump and that dump could engineer a better setup than this!!

There is a floor drain in the hull that runs down under the engines.....under the floor. It's between the engine floor and the bottom hull where there is no way at all to access it except cutting the boat in half. And some genius decided they'd make that with spiral, pool style, hose.....BUT WAIT.....THERE"S MORE......it's glued to the hull!!! So, when it rots 20 years down the road your boat fills with water you get to try and adapt some form of fittings to the hull and fish a smaller hose down through the rotted cracked original. Fun factor....-7!

Then there's the HUUUGE waterbox that sits right over this hose and the clamp at the front of the waterbox (that goes to the exhaust rubber hose) literally sits RIGHT AT THE BULKHEAD WALL!! Like.....we couldn't have extended the neck on the waterbox to sit on the engine side for easy access??? Or even shorten the waterbox and extend the hose so it's in the back compartment.......NOOoooo.......RIGHT AT THE WALL!!

Then when your vinyl/rubber grab handles rot and tear off trying to reboard from the rear, have fun with that! There are no glassed in threaded plates, NOPE! Washers and nuts on the backside so you get to wedge your arm up inside with all the unfinished glass-sicles and pray to the hardware gods that you don't drop anything while you try and get new ones put on.

REALLY??!!! I'm going to bag up a big turd, send it to Yamaha's R&D department, and maybe then they'll have something around there to compare their engineers to! http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

