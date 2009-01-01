 JS550 Stroker
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: JS550 Stroker

  1. Today, 09:40 AM #1
    sorejo
    sorejo is online now
    Frequent Poster sorejo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Location
    Currently Lost
    Posts
    224

    JS550 Stroker

    Howdy everyone,

    I would love to build a stroker 550 and I am wondering who built stroker 550 cranks. Either 2 or 4 mm. I am just trying to find all the parts I need. I am not looking to buy a crank. Also don't you have to cut some of the head to allow more clearance? Thanks.
    Quote Originally Posted by Boris View Post
    That's right. The HP is much less once it goes through the transmission and than the transfer case.

    1986 Kawasaki JS550
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:03 AM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,635

    Re: JS550 Stroker

    Spacer plates , cut into heads , multiple base gaskets , cut clearance in cases , lots of disposable $$$$$
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:12 AM #3
    sorejo
    sorejo is online now
    Frequent Poster sorejo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Location
    Currently Lost
    Posts
    224

    Re: JS550 Stroker

    Okay so where could you buy a crank? Does Hot Rod or ADR make a 550 stroker crank?
    Quote Originally Posted by Boris View Post
    That's right. The HP is much less once it goes through the transmission and than the transfer case.

    1986 Kawasaki JS550
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 