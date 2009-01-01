Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: JS550 Stroker #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2020 Location Currently Lost Posts 224 JS550 Stroker Howdy everyone,



I would love to build a stroker 550 and I am wondering who built stroker 550 cranks. Either 2 or 4 mm. I am just trying to find all the parts I need. I am not looking to buy a crank. Also don't you have to cut some of the head to allow more clearance? Thanks. Originally Posted by Boris Originally Posted by That's right. The HP is much less once it goes through the transmission and than the transfer case.

1986 Kawasaki JS550 1986 Kawasaki JS550 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,635 Re: JS550 Stroker Spacer plates , cut into heads , multiple base gaskets , cut clearance in cases , lots of disposable $$$$$ #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2020 Location Currently Lost Posts 224 Re: JS550 Stroker Okay so where could you buy a crank? Does Hot Rod or ADR make a 550 stroker crank? Originally Posted by Boris Originally Posted by That's right. The HP is much less once it goes through the transmission and than the transfer case.

1986 Kawasaki JS550 1986 Kawasaki JS550 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules