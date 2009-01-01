Thread: JS550 Stroker

|
Howdy everyone,
I would love to build a stroker 550 and I am wondering who built stroker 550 cranks. Either 2 or 4 mm. I am just trying to find all the parts I need. I am not looking to buy a crank. Also don't you have to cut some of the head to allow more clearance? Thanks.
Re: JS550 Stroker
Spacer plates , cut into heads , multiple base gaskets , cut clearance in cases , lots of disposable $$$$$
Re: JS550 Stroker
Okay so where could you buy a crank? Does Hot Rod or ADR make a 550 stroker crank?
