Factory Wet Pipe for sale! Factory Wet Pipe for sale $1100 Shipped.





FPP 42mm ID (not 46mm) intake/manifold and chamber for kawasaki, all oversized screws turn freely. FPP was recently welded as the previous owner grinded the headpipe so his yami powervalves could fit. New Manifold is double tapped for dual cooling.





FPP was in an x2. It works and is tight. I bought it for $1000 without the $200 manifold..and I also paid $150 for welding.





I got ripped off on this pipe, since previous owner claimed it was for an SXR.

It can be used in an SXR, but again it is 42mm ID...not 46mm ID. I need to be clear on that.





