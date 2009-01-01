|
|
-
Frequent Poster
WTB 650sx 5-wire stator
Helping a buddy track down an oem 5 wire stator for a kawi 650sx or equivalent. Message me if you have one for sale. Thanks
-
Frequent Poster
Re: WTB 650sx 5-wire stator
Can also be 4 wire too since I think they are compatible with the 5-wire ebox
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- PrickofMisery
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules