 WTB 650sx 5-wire stator
  Today, 09:50 PM
    SurfSN
    SurfSN
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Oregon
    Age
    30
    Posts
    241

    WTB 650sx 5-wire stator

    Helping a buddy track down an oem 5 wire stator for a kawi 650sx or equivalent. Message me if you have one for sale. Thanks
  Today, 09:54 PM
    SurfSN
    SurfSN
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Oregon
    Age
    30
    Posts
    241

    Re: WTB 650sx 5-wire stator

    Can also be 4 wire too since I think they are compatible with the 5-wire ebox
