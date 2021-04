Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1/8"line oil clamp options #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2008 Location Ontario,Canada Posts 93 1/8"line oil clamp options hey everyone, I need to replace the oil lines on my GP and want to replace the tie-wraps with a clamp similiar to the ones used on seadoos but the cost is kinda high ($4~$7ea). Anyone have a low-buck suggestions? 1999 Yamaha GP1200 - stock

1987 Kawasaki X2 - few bolt ons

2004 Seadoo 3D - stock #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 48 Posts 10,929 Re: 1/8"line oil clamp options Safety wire for the win.

Leave a little extra so you can double back around the barb. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules