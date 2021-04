Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Jet mate prop #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2010 Location north carolina Posts 81 Jet mate prop Looking for an aftermarket prop. My jet mate is stock, so a pitch that will suit the stock setup well. Also I'm pretty sure a 650sx prop will also fit. Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,630 Re: Jet mate prop 9/17 scat or 10/18 , reduction nozzle is way too big , kawi band aid #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2010 Location north carolina Posts 81 Re: Jet mate prop Do you have one?? #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2008 Location Ontario,Canada Posts 93 Re: Jet mate prop the online solas chart recommends KA-SC-I(13-18) or KA-SC-A(13-18) for a stock JM 1999 Yamaha GP1200 - stock

1987 Kawasaki X2 - few bolt ons

2004 Seadoo 3D - stock #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,630 Re: Jet mate prop Hard to get them , used Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

