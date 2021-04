Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2006 kawasaki stx12f water in oil. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2006 Posts 16 2006 kawasaki stx12f water in oil. I have a 2006 kawasaki stx12f with water in the oil. Did find 2 hairline cracks in the exhaust manifold. I don't think that the problem with water in the oil. I think it could be a head gasket. I also did a compression check and they were 60-30-60-120. Any ideas before I take the head off? If it ain't broke, fix it anyway Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

