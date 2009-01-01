|
Go Pro Mounting/Attachments Advice/Suggestions (750sx)
I recently bought a GoPro 4 that came with a water proof case and multiple mounts and attachments.
I'm brainstorming on the best way to mount it, whether to my ski, or my life vest.
Haven't found the info I was hoping to find on YouTube.
Anybody have experience with this, and have any suggestions, on how to get the best quality footage while maintaining the safety of the GoPro?
I'd like to mount it to the ski, but I don't want to compromise the paint with adhesive.
P.S.
For anybody that has seen my prior posts about my 750sx,
I've made great strides with updating and shoring up any issues I've had, and am gonna be hitting the water soon!
Thank you everybody for all your help and input, this is a great community
