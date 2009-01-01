|
|
-
Resident Guru
Kawasaki 900 carbs, pump, shaft
I have a set of early 900 carbs, a pump from a stx900 that had a broken bolt where the nozzle bolts up that someone garfed up trying to get it out. I also have a drive shaft for a stx 900. Make offers on everything
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules