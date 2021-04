Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Flushing questiob #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2014 Location port charlotte florida Age 60 Posts 14 Flushing questiob i just got a 2006 aqut

Atrax a d t he seller said he always stuck a hose of the flush connection back by the jet. Well i found a connection add inline behind the motor but water al@o come ojt the normal flush Port

Would it hurt to cap off the rearfush ack lort by the jet Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules