 96 XP northeast Pa
  Today, 07:50 PM
    Daveinpa
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Pa
    Posts
    59

    96 XP northeast Pa

    Selling this 96 XP without engine or trailer, I dont need 4 XPs anymore. Gel is very nice with no damage, graphics are good with some flaws. MEPM is good, VTS works, Fuel/oil gauge works, has new fuel tank. Needs VTS boot and steering cable is getting tight. PA clean title.
    700.00

    IMG_1760.JPGIMG_1758.JPGIMG_1765.JPGIMG_1761.JPGIMG_1748.JPGIMG_1752.JPG
    IMG_1734.JPGIMG_1735.JPGIMG_1737.JPGIMG_1741.JPGIMG_1742.JPGIMG_1751.JPGIMG_1746.JPGIMG_1754.JPGIMG_1747.JPGIMG_1753.JPGIMG_1755.JPGIMG_1756.JPG
  Today, 09:19 PM
    800X-4rider
    Join Date
    Feb 2009
    Location
    Horsham, Pa
    Age
    40
    Posts
    1,095

    Re: 96 XP northeast Pa

    Love that XP al la 99 graphics!


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
