Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS to SX bearing swap #1 Top Dog Join Date Sep 2003 Location conn Posts 1,494 JS to SX bearing swap Iím doing a 750 pump conversion in my daughters 1990 440/701 build. The 440 came with a standard JS driveline. When i pull the shaft will a 550SX bearing housing bolt right up or is fabrication required. I see Rhaas makes one special for the conversion. I already have the bearing(not in hand) out of the 750sx what Iím told is the same as the 550sx bearing. Thanks!





