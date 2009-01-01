Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 787 Resto Concerns upon disassembly (pictures) need HELP!! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location Canada Posts 7 787 Resto Concerns upon disassembly (pictures) need HELP!! Hey everyone,



Let me start off by saying this is my first time rebuilding an engine, and I'm a perfectionist. Upon disassembling this 787. I have a few concerns outlined below:



1. I noticed the flywheel weight is gouged in 2 spots as seen in the pics, should i be concerned ? do i need a new flywheel ?



2. To remove the PTO i read online to use a pipe wrench rather than the impeller tool to avoid stripping the splines... i removed the grease fitting and used a pipe wrench but it left gouges in the metal as seen in the pics.. should i be concerned ? do i need a new pto?



3. One of the cylinder has a gouge where the rave valve sits(as seen in pics) no idea what caused this but the engine was rebuilt prior to me disassembling it and the person who has done it .. did a terrible job. should i be concerned ? or just smooth it out new gasket and all fine?



4. The head has cracks in 2 places as seen in the pictures, do i need a new head or what should i do?



Any assistance is really appreciated !!



Thank you.



https://ibb.co/5BQhwJF

https://ibb.co/tqBjvrr

https://ibb.co/mR9FX5k

https://ibb.co/mvk0Fx7

https://ibb.co/QbwsnvD

https://ibb.co/q5xfcBy

https://ibb.co/bdhtdf4

