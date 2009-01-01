Diagnosing a no-start after de-winterization: 03 Aquatrax turbo. I have (1) spark, (2) fuel, (3) turbo spins freely, (4) good compression, (5) good battery,



Winterized properly. Fuel is fresh, tank was drained end of season. I have two sets of spark plugs and they are firing. It does not start when I spray starter fluid in the turbo. I have fuel in my cylinders. I have good fuel pressure. Engine turns over properly. Battery was on tender all winter. I also use a jump box to boost. Oil change is less than 5 hours. When I put the lanyard on, I get the standard beep. It turns over, it just doesn't 'catch'.



I hear the fuel pump prime. I pulled the fuel banjo bolt, press the starter once, and fuel sprayed all over me, up in the air. When I pull the plugs out, I can see fuel on them. With the plugs out and pressing the starter, I can see fuel splashing into the air. I used a torch to dry the plugs off, and put in the spark plug holes to burn out the excess fuel, still no start.



