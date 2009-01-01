 F12X crank but no start - Have spark, fuel, air
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Yesterday, 11:15 PM #1
    skeet3017
    skeet3017 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2013
    Location
    GA
    Posts
    7

    F12X crank but no start - Have spark, fuel, air

    Diagnosing a no-start after de-winterization: 03 Aquatrax turbo. I have (1) spark, (2) fuel, (3) turbo spins freely, (4) good compression, (5) good battery,

    Winterized properly. Fuel is fresh, tank was drained end of season. I have two sets of spark plugs and they are firing. It does not start when I spray starter fluid in the turbo. I have fuel in my cylinders. I have good fuel pressure. Engine turns over properly. Battery was on tender all winter. I also use a jump box to boost. Oil change is less than 5 hours. When I put the lanyard on, I get the standard beep. It turns over, it just doesn't 'catch'.

    I hear the fuel pump prime. I pulled the fuel banjo bolt, press the starter once, and fuel sprayed all over me, up in the air. When I pull the plugs out, I can see fuel on them. With the plugs out and pressing the starter, I can see fuel splashing into the air. I used a torch to dry the plugs off, and put in the spark plug holes to burn out the excess fuel, still no start.

    What can I check to diagnose?
    The only think I can think of now is something timing related, like bad ECU signals or something.
    Last edited by skeet3017; Yesterday at 11:16 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 