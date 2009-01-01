Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2020 stereo system fuse or repair manual GTX #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2020 Location Toronto Canada Posts 10 2020 stereo system fuse or repair manual GTX I just bought this sea doo gtx 170, there was some front damage to the hull, which it's been fixed, the steering adjustment is not working neither when I pull on the lever to adjust it.



Also I believe if I press the power button (without starting the motor) and holding the play button for 10 seconds the stereo is to turn on. it does not happen on my sea doo. I have not tested it on water yet.



I checked the fuse box and none are for the speakers or the stereo, does anyone know how or where I can check the fuse for for the speakers?

