I just bought this sea doo gtx 170, there was some front damage to the hull, which it's been fixed, the steering adjustment is not working neither when I pull on the lever to adjust it.

Also I believe if I press the power button (without starting the motor) and holding the play button for 10 seconds the stereo is to turn on. it does not happen on my sea doo. I have not tested it on water yet.

I checked the fuse box and none are for the speakers or the stereo, does anyone know how or where I can check the fuse for for the speakers?
I searched online and I can't find anything.